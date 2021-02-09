Gina Schock

Gina Schock has been playing in rock bands since the age of thirteen, and she's been the drummer of the Go-Go’s for over four decades. In addition to her work as a drummer, guitarist, and producer, Gina has co-written songs for Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. She has also co-written songs with Alanis Morissette and Wilson Phillips. This is her first book.