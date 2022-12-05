Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Moving On Doesn't Mean Letting Go
A Modern Guide to Navigating Loss
Licensed grief and trauma therapist Gina Moffa illuminates a non-linear path through grief, with tools and practices to grieve at your own pace and use loss as a catalyst for a more connected, meaningful life moving forward—perfect for readers of Grief Day by Day and It's OK That You're Not OK.
Grief hurts. Whether it’s the death of someone you love, the end of a friendship, a breakup, or an ambiguous loss, grief visits each of us in time. But even though it’s one of our most universal human journeys, grieving isn’t something most of us know how to do.
In Moving on Doesn’t Mean Letting Go, Gina Moffa takes an honest look at how grief affects our lives, offering a heartfelt, practical map through the dark terrain of loss—one that aims to shift the pain of your grief even when things feel unpredictable and overwhelming.
Grounded in nearly two decades of clinical experience and her own journey as a grief therapist in the throes of grief after losing her mother to cancer, Gina honors the individual momentum of each person’s process while guiding readers to:
- Survive the initial shock of the “griefall”
- Process all forms of loss—from loved ones to pets, miscarriage, divorce, and more
- Get in touch with their needs, feelings, and boundaries
- Recognize their unique grief rhythm
- Connect mind and body through somatic exercises and self-reflections
