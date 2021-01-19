Go to Hachette Book Group home

American Breakdown

Why We No Longer Trust Our Leaders and Institutions and How We Can Rebuild Confidence

Contributors

By Gerard Baker

From the former editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, a must-read account of how America suffers from a “trust deficit” that has weakened its cornerstone institutions and divided our society.
 
AMERICAN BREAKDOWN dissects how, in the space of a generation, the pillars that sustained the once-dominant superpower have been dangerously eroded. From government to business, from media to medicine—the strength and security of the American experiment have been weakened by a widening gap between the elites who control these institutions and the public.

At the root of this breakdown is a precipitous fall in Americans’ trust in their political, business and cultural leaders. As Baker writes, “This pathology of distrust across American society is eating the country away from the inside.” Millions of Americans say they have little faith in their country's future, and no longer seem to have trust in their leaders, in their important social and civil institutions, even in their common values and ideals, or ultimately in each other.

America in fact hasn’t failed. Americans have been failed—misled by inept and deceitful political leaders, deserted by predatory and cynical corporate chiefs, and, above all, betrayed by a cultural elite that has exploited the very freedom this country provided in order to destroy it.

AMERICAN BREAKDOWN is a deep analysis and thought-provoking account that explores the ways in which Americans have been let down and offers solutions for how we rebuild trust and reclaim purpose for a better future.

Genre:

On Sale
Sep 12, 2023
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Twelve
ISBN-13
9781538705711

Gerard Baker

About the Author

Gerard Baker was Dow Jones Managing Editor and the Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief from March 2013 until June 2018. He hosts the WSJ at Large on Fox Business and has his own podcast based on his WSJ Opinion column "Free Expression," where he speaks to some of the world's leading writers, influences, and speakers every week. 

