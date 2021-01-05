Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
American Breakdown
Why We No Longer Trust Our Leaders and Institutions and How We Can Rebuild Confidence
Contributors
By Gerard Baker
Formats and Prices
Price$30.00
Price$38.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
- ebook $15.99 $20.99 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
- Trade Paperback $17.99 $22.99 CAD
Also available from:
AMERICAN BREAKDOWN dissects how, in the space of a generation, the pillars that sustained the once-dominant superpower have been dangerously eroded. From government to business, from media to medicine—the strength and security of the American experiment have been weakened by a widening gap between the elites who control these institutions and the public.
At the root of this breakdown is a precipitous fall in Americans’ trust in their political, business and cultural leaders. As Baker writes, “This pathology of distrust across American society is eating the country away from the inside.” Millions of Americans say they have little faith in their country's future, and no longer seem to have trust in their leaders, in their important social and civil institutions, even in their common values and ideals, or ultimately in each other.
America in fact hasn’t failed. Americans have been failed—misled by inept and deceitful political leaders, deserted by predatory and cynical corporate chiefs, and, above all, betrayed by a cultural elite that has exploited the very freedom this country provided in order to destroy it.
AMERICAN BREAKDOWN is a deep analysis and thought-provoking account that explores the ways in which Americans have been let down and offers solutions for how we rebuild trust and reclaim purpose for a better future.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Sep 12, 2023
- Page Count
- 304 pages
- Publisher
- Twelve
- ISBN-13
- 9781538705704
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use