When blocked from facts and truth, and constantly under surveillance, most citizens cannot discern between enemy and friend and don’t have the information they need to challenge the government. Society quickly breaks down. Friends betray each other, bosses snitch on employees, teachers rat on their students, and children turn on their parents. Everyone must turn to their government for protection. even if the government is not their true protector. This is the Perfect Police State, and China has created one.





In The Perfect Police State Geoffrey Cain, an Asia-based reporter, recounts his travels and investigations into the multifaceted and comprehensive surveillance network in the Western Chinese province of Xinjiang. Drawing on first-hand testimony, and one citizen’s tumultuous life and escape from Xinjiang, Cain describes the emergence of China’s tech surveillance giants, and the implications for our global order, in an age of Covid-19 and police brutality protests. What results is a vivid and haunting investigation into how China established an effective and enduring technological dystopia.











