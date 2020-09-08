Geoffrey Cain
Geoffrey Cain is American journalist, author, and writer. He specializes in Asian-based reporting. Cain is an expert on business groups in Asia, especially South Korea’s chaebol, or family-run conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai. His work has appeared in The Economist, Time and The Wall Street Journal.Read More
He lives in Washington, DC.
By the Author
The Perfect Police State
An in-depth, on-the ground view of how Chinese officials have co-opted technology, infrastructure and the minds of their people to establish the definitive police state.When…