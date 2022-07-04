"Gene Stone and Kathy Freston put forth a persuasive argument for a plant-based lifestyle" —​USA Today



“Saving money. Better sex. A healthier heart. Beautiful skin. Those four reasons are enough for me, but there are 68 more in this magical journey through plant-based living.” —DOTSIE BAUSCH, Olympic medalist in cycling and founder of Switch4Good



“Through outstanding writing and research, Stone and Freston have made eating plant-based thoroughly compelling and enjoyable; read this book and get ready for some seriously positive changes.” —MICHAEL GREGER, author of How Not to Die and founder of NutritionFacts.org



“There are so many reasons why people are choosing to leave animals off their plates, from saving the planet and helping animals to improving health and boosting athletic performance. 72 Reasons to Be Vegan—equal parts inspiring, eye-opening, fun, and informative—explores all these benefits and many more.” —NEAL D. BARNARD, MD, FACC, founding president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and author of Your Body in Balance



“If you’ve ever wondered how to convince someone to become vegan, here’s all the evidence and support you’ll ever need in one well-written, easy-to-read book.” —GENE BAUR, cofounder of Farm Sanctuary



“I started on my plant-based journey for health reasons, but this excellent book makes it clear that there are so many other important reasons. Absolutely a must-read for all!” —ERIC ADAMS, former New York State Senator and author of Healthy at Last

“Just the right inspiration for anyone seeking smart, positively impactful life.” —BRIAN WENDEL, choices founder of Forks Over Knives

“Stone and Freston have brilliantly researched the most compelling reasons to be vegan, and they've made it a thoroughly enjoyable read!” —INGRID NEWKIRK, president and cofounder of PETA



“A symphony of chapters which are succinct, cogent, and precise and define the nutritional literacy that is essential for long, healthy lives and a forgiving planet.” —CALDWELL B. ESSELSTYN, JR., M.D., author of Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease









