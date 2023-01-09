Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Gene Stone
Gene Stone (genestone.com) is a former Peace Corps volunteer, journalist, and book, magazine, and newspaper editor, and is a New York Times bestselling author. He has written, co-written, or ghostwritten more than 45 books on a wide variety of subjects, but for the last decade he has concentrated on plant-based diets and their relationship to health, animal protection, and the environment. Among these books are Forks Over Knives, How Not to Die, Animalkind, The Engine 2 Diet, Living the Farm Sanctuary Life, Rescue Dogs, Mercy for Animals, and Eat for the Planet.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
72 Reasons to Be Vegan
Better sex, glowing skin, and more money…by going vegan Did you know that if you adopt a vegan diet you can enjoy better sex?…
Buy the Book
The Secrets of People Who Never Get Sick
Achieve the best health of your life by following in the footsteps of people who never get sick. Some take a daily nap. Or a…