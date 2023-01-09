Free shipping on orders $35+

Gene Stone

Gene Stone (genestone.com) is a former Peace Corps volunteer, journalist, and book, magazine, and newspaper editor, and is a New York Times bestselling author. He has written, co-written, or ghostwritten more than 45 books on a wide variety of subjects, but for the last decade he has concentrated on plant-based diets and their relationship to health, animal protection, and the environment. Among these books are Forks Over Knives, How Not to Die, Animalkind, The Engine 2 Diet, Living the Farm Sanctuary Life, Rescue Dogs, Mercy for Animals, and Eat for the Planet.


Kathy Freston (kathyfreston.com) is a New York Times bestselling author of multiple health and wellness books, notably The Lean, Quantum Wellness, and Clean Protein. Her advocacy for a more healthy, sustainable, and just food system is inspired by her concern for human health as well as animal and environmental welfare. Kathy appears frequently on national TV, including Ellen, Dr. Oz, Good Morning America, The Talk, Extra, and Oprah, and her work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Self, W, Fitness, and The Huffington Post. Kathy enjoys hiking and biking, will travel almost anywhere for a good plant-based meal, and is obsessed with her adopted mutt, Trixie.
