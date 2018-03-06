The men and women of the United States Secret Service are all that stand between the leader of the free world and total chaos. They put their lives on the line every day to protect the President and the First Family. But unbeknownst to the American public, systemic problems have been building within the Secret Service - some simmering since the agency’s earliest decades - and the time to solve them has already run out. Without radical change in the way we protect our presidents, the most important job in the world will suddenly pose serious dangers to the President and the nation.

 

Former Secret Service Officer Gary Byrne, who took readers behind the curtain of the Clinton White House in the #1 New York Times bestseller CRISIS OF CHARACTER, reveals the inside story of his former agency in SECRETS OF THE SECRET SERVICE.

 

In his new book, Byrne shows readers how the Secret Service developed from the days of George Washington’s “Life Guards” into its present form. Along the way, problems arose that were, in many cases, allowed to fester until the agency hit the tipping point it faces today. There were plenty of indications all was not well - including the tragic assassination of four presidents and attempts on the lives of many more - but most of these warnings went unheeded.

 

Today, the Secret Service is hamstrung by a culture in which politics and careerism take the focus away from good, solid law enforcement efforts.

 

Byrne provides eyewitness accounts and new reporting to reveal that politicians under Secret Service protection routinely break protocols to serve their personal needs, while at the same time, the Secret Service doesn’t do nearly enough to discipline those who break protocols within its own ranks. The result is an unsafe and potentially deadly situation at the very nerve center of American government.

Meet The Author: Gary J. Byrne

GARY J. BYRNE served in federal law enforcement for nearly thirty years, in the U.S. Air Force Security Police, the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, and most recently as a Federal Air Marshal. In his first book, #1 New York Times bestseller CRISIS OF CHARACTER, he shared his experiences as the first Secret Service employee compelled to testify in a criminal case against a sitting U.S. president.


GRANT M. SCHMIDT, a Temple University graduate, is an entrepreneur and writer in the Philadelphia area.
Praise

Praise for Crisis of Character:

"I read it cover to cover!"
Sean Hannity, Fox News Channel
"The book is worth reading to better understand the ways people who possess great power but lack character can abuse good public servants. Mr. Byrne's reporting on the flaws of the Federal Air Marshalls Service is also eye-opening - and scary."—Fred J. Eckert, The Washington Times
"Hillary Clinton has a 'Jekyll and Hyde' personality that left White House staffers scared stiff of her explosive - and even physical - outbursts, an ex-Secret Service officer claims in a scathing new tell-all."—New York Post
"Byrne reveals what he observed inside the White House while protecting the First Family in the 1990s."—The Drudge Report
"[Crisis of Character] validates the public's growing distrust of Hillary's character. It reminds us of the Clintons' countless scandals and the deficits in their leadership. It is a message from someone who knew them personally, and it is a message we would do well to heed."—Townhall.com
"Byrne is a former Secret Service officer who has written a tell-all book, "Crisis of Character," about the (horrible/embarrassing/appalling) things he purportedly witnessed during the Bill Clinton presidency."

Gail Collins, New York Times
"Byrne's What-the-Butler-Saw style account is particularly damning [...] so much of his testimony rings true based on what the world knows about goings-on at the Clinton White House. [...] Byrne [says] that it is his 'patriotic duty' to ensure voters know the unvarnished truth about the Clintons."—The Daily Mail
"Former Secret Service officer Gary Byrne offers a ground-zero look at the Lewinsky scandal - and other Bill Clinton misadventures that should have been national scandals - in his new book Crisis of Character. Even though top Clinton White House officials have confirmed Byrne was an honorable officer, the Clinton machine has been working to pressure television networks into ignoring the news and helping Hillary Clinton's campaign by not reporting on the details contained within Byrne's bombshell book."—Breitbart.com
Secrets of the Secret Service
Secrets of the Secret Service

The History and Uncertain Future of the US Secret Service

by Gary J. Byrne

With Grant M. Schmidt

Gary Byrne says that decades of catastrophic public failures, near misses, and bureaucratic and cultural rot threaten to erode this critical organization from the inside out.

Today, as it works to protect President Trump, the Secret Service stands at a crossroads, and the time needed to choose the right course is running out. Agents and officers are leaving the Secret Service in droves, or they’re being overworked to the point where they lose focus on the job. Management makes decisions based on politics, not the welfare of their employees.

Byrne believes that this means danger for the men and women of the Secret Service, danger for the President they protect, and danger for the nation. In this book, he shares what he has witnessed and learned about the Secret Service with the hope that the problems of this most important agency can be fixed before it’s too late.