Free shipping on orders $35+

Whole Farm Management
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Whole Farm Management

From Start-Up to Sustainability

Edited by Garry Stephenson

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 29, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 29, 2019

Page Count

312 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635860757

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Organic

Description

Farming is a business as well as a way of life. Whole Farm Management is a comprehensive guide developed by the Small Farms Program at Oregon State University to help aspiring and beginner farmers make smart, strategic business decisions to ensure lasting success. In clear, accessible language, readers are led through every essential step, from developing a strategic plan to acquiring equipment, establishing infrastructure, finding markets, budgeting, managing day-to-day operations, and selecting a business structure for long-term viability. The emphasis throughout is on using sustainable agricultural systems and managing the whole farm, whether raising grass-based livestock, perennial food crops, or annual crops such as flowers. Case studies of successful farms, along with guidance and solutions to common problems from long-time farmers, round out this essential handbook.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less