Storey's Guide to Growing Organic Orchard Fruits
Storey's Guide to Growing Organic Orchard Fruits

Market or Home Production * Site & Crop Selection * Planting, Care & Harvesting * Business Basics

by Danny L. Barney

Mar 22, 2013

544 Pages

9781603429054

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Organic

Danny Barney covers everything you need to know to successfully grow and market your own organic orchard fruits. Offering expert tips on selecting the right site, choosing the best cultivars, designing and maintaining a sustainable orchard, and efficiently harvesting fruit, Barney also helps you develop a viable business plan, acquire necessary organic certifications, and identify niche markets for your products.

