Danny L. Barney
Danny L. Barney is the author of Storey’s Guide to Growing Organic Orchard Fruits. He is with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service and was formerly a professor of horticulture and an extension specialist at the University of Idaho. His hands-on research and production experience includes apples, sweet and tart cherries, peaches, pears, plums, and small fruits and berries. He teaches workshops on tree fruit and small fruit production, as well as organic farming and gardening. He lives in Ames, Iowa.
