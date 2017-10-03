"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com

"Minnick sprinkles in his quirky sense of humor here and there - he muses at one point that King Erik Bloodaxe has to be the best Viking name ever - but for the most part he plays the part of researcher and story-teller, a considerable skill he has honed over the course of his notable career as a writer and author (seriously, you can't talk about bourbon literature without mentioning Minnick). ... Mead is for a wide audience, an audience that is ever growing. Once again, Minnick is there to help guide us."

—AlcoholProfessor.com