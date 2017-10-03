Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fred Minnick is an award-winning author and spirits expert. His previous titles Whiskey Women, Bourbon Curious, and Bourbon: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of an American Spirit paved the way for the artisanal whiskey resurgence, and he is a frequent beverage contributor for major publications, including the Huffington Post and Parade. Fred is the Bourbon Authority for the Kentucky Derby Museum and speaks regularly at nationwide cocktail conferences. He lives in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @fredminnickRead More
By the Author
Mead
With fantastical narratives, home-brewing instructions, and original craft cocktail recipes, Mead is the ultimate exploration of the resurgent alcoholic beverage that is nearly as old…