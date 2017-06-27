Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Women And Money
The Independent Woman's Guide To Financial Security For Life
By the time women reach their 40s, they are often shockingly unprepared for the financial realities that await them. Attorney Frances Leonard offers readers advice that will mobilize them to action, giving the straight facts about retirement benefits, pension plans, and health insurance needs; property rights and divorce law; and wage, age and sex discrimination laws.
