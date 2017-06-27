Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Women And Money

Women And Money

The Independent Woman's Guide To Financial Security For Life

by


By the time women reach their 40s, they are often shockingly unprepared for the financial realities that await them. Attorney Frances Leonard offers readers advice that will mobilize them to action, giving the straight facts about retirement benefits, pension plans, and health insurance needs; property rights and divorce law; and wage, age and sex discrimination laws.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Women's Studies

On Sale: July 23rd 1991

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 262

ISBN-13: 9780201550979

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews