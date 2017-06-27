Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Frances Leonard
Frances Leonard, the author of Women and Money, and Money and The Mature Woman, is a lawyer, lecturer, and writer on legal, financial, and economic issues.
By the Author
Women And Money
By the time women reach their 40s, they are often shockingly unprepared for the financial realities that await them. Attorney Frances Leonard offers readers advice…