You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Stacy Friedman is getting ready for one of the most important events of her young life – her bat mitzvah. All she wants is the perfect dress to wear, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush ever, Andy Goldfarb, to dance with her (and maybe even make out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy's well-laid plans quickly start to fall apart… Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the entire world happens causing Stacy to utter the words that will wreak complete havoc on her social life: You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!
