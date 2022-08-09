Orders over $45 ship FREE
Three Times You
From the internationally bestselling author Federico Moccia comes the powerful and poignant final book in his Rome Novels trilogy, following two soul mates whose lives will be intertwined forever—perfect for fans of Reminders of Him and In Five Years.
"Readers who enjoy roller-coaster emotions and books by Cecelia Ahern will enjoy this read."—Booklist on Two Chances With You
“A deep, passionate romance that transcends time and age. Readers will appreciate this highly intense coming-of-age story that shows how much some are willing to risk for love. One Step to You has been aptly compared to the novels of Nicholas Sparks and John Green and will appeal to readers of those highly emotional tales.”
"Capture[s] the turbulent passion of teen love.”
"With his novels, the writer Federico Moccia has revolutionized young people."—Glamour on One Step to You
"Federico Moccia is a household name for millions of readers."—Revista Universitarios (Spain) on One Step to You
"Federico Moccia knows how to get straight to the heart of all young readers. His words always hit the right spot."—TTL (Italian newspaper) on One Step to You
"Federico Moccia is the romance king of the Mediterranean bestseller."—Woman (Spain) on One Step to You
"The Roman writer has managed to connect with an audience who have become dedicated fans and who are eager to read his novels, great romances with vital teachings."—El Pais (Spain) on One Step to You
"His novels of young love are sold by millions around the world."—El Mundo (Spain) on One Step to You
"Federico Moccia has touched the romantic heart of a whole generation."—Il Giornale (Italian newspaper) on One Step to You
"Italian writer Federico Moccia brings the reader an updated version of the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, separated by differences in social class and learned attitudes. This tension also drives the novel's narrative, ensuring growing suspense. A tautly paced novel with intense action and unpredictable twists and turns."—5 o'Clock Books (Romanian TV show) on One Step to You
"Federico Moccia is an author who writes about love, and he wins the hearts of a broad and diverse audience - the teenagers of today and the teenagers of yesteryear."—la Repubblica (Rome newspaper) on One Step to You