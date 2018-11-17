Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Romance Behind Judaica
Celebrating the Richness of the Jewish Calendar
Passover, Shavuot, Sukkot, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Hanukkah, Purim, Tisha B’Av
ROMANCE BEHIND JUDAICA is a guide to the history and observation of Jewish festivals. Includes the background of each holy day, how it was observed in biblical times and how it is observed today. Outlines the special readings for each holiday. Features beautiful, 4-color photographs of stunning artifacts associated with the holidays. Readers will come away with an appreciation for the profoundly beautiful traditions at the bedrock of faith.
