Romance Behind Judaica

Celebrating the Richness of the Jewish Calendar

by

With


Passover, Shavuot, Sukkot, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Hanukkah, Purim, Tisha B’Av

ROMANCE BEHIND JUDAICA is a guide to the history and observation of Jewish festivals. Includes the background of each holy day, how it was observed in biblical times and how it is observed today. Outlines the special readings for each holiday. Features beautiful, 4-color photographs of stunning artifacts associated with the holidays. Readers will come away with an appreciation for the profoundly beautiful traditions at the bedrock of faith.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / History

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781945470905

