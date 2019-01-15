Faydra Shapiro





Making its grand opening to the public in November 2017, MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE’s 430,000-square-foot building is located just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Museum of the Bible aims to be among the most technologically advanced and engaging museums in the world. Showcasing rare and fascinating artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history, the museum offers visitors an immersive and personalized experience with the Bible, and its ongoing impact on the world around us.

DR. SHAPIRO is a specialist in contemporary Jewish-Christian relations, with a focus on evangelical Christian-Jewish relations. She has published and presented extensively on the topic of Christian Zionism and evangelical Christian support for Israel. Dr. Shapiro’s most recent book (2016) is. She received her Ph.D. in 2000 and her first book received a National Jewish Book Award (2006). Dr. Shapiro is also an associate fellow at the Philos Project. In 2012, she was invited to serve as the founding director of the Galilee Center for Studies in Jewish-Christian Relations at Yezreel Valley College, a role she resigned in 2017. Prior to that, Dr. Shapiro was a university professor for over a decade in a department of Religion and Culture in Canada. A dynamic speaker with extensive experience teaching both Christians about Judaism and Jews about Christianity, Faydra is proud to live in the Galilee with her family.