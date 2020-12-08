The Dating Playbook

When a personal trainer agrees to fake date her client, all rules are out the window in this delightful romantic comedy from the USA Today bestselling author of The Boyfriend Project!
When it comes to personal training, Taylor Powell kicks serious butt. Unfortunately, her bills are piling up, rent is due, and the money situation is dire. Taylor needs more than the support of her new best friends, Samiah and London. She needs a miracle.
And Jamar Dixon might just be it. The oh-so-fine former footballer wants back into the NFL, and he wants Taylor to train him. There’s just one catch — no one can know what they’re doing. But when they’re accidentally outed as a couple, Taylor’s game plan is turned completely upside down. Is Jamar just playing to win . . . or is he playing for keeps?
"A prime example of how complex and insightful romances can be. Farrah Rochon deftly explores what it means to go viral, the unique joys of strong female friendships, and the particular struggles of Black women in the workplace, all within a great love story."—Jasmine Guillory, New York Times bestselling author, on The Boyfriend Project
"A masterpiece of modern-day Jane Austen with effortless, razor-sharp social commentary, romance and humor. Farrah Rochon is one of the absolute best romance writers today. Period."—Kristan Higgins, New York Times bestselling author, on The Boyfriend Project
"A smart, funny digital-age romance about real women living in the real world. Couldn't put it down!"—Abby Jimenez, USA Today bestselling author, on The Boyfriend Project
"Farrah Rochon writes intensely real characters with flaws and gifts in equal measure. The Boyfriend Project is a multilayered story about friendship, love, and following your dreams -- all of it told with heart and emotion."—Nalini Singh, New York Times bestselling author
"Rochon's books are always witty, hot, and engaging."—BuzzFeed
"A smart, sexy and completely modern romance. The Boyfriend Project is the free-spirited, tell-it-like-it-is page-turner you've been looking for!"—Kwana Jackson, USA Today bestselling author of Real Men Knit
"Rochon is a romance master who adeptly writes interesting and dynamic characters. ...A richly layered conflict adds depth and complexity to this charming workplace romance."—Kirkus on The Boyfriend Project
"Rochon's latest is ideal for anyone wanting positive representations of strong women in STEM fields, especially with its exploration of the specific challenges faced by black women. It will also please fans of office romances and Christina Lauren's Dating You/Hating You."—Library Journal on The Boyfriend Project