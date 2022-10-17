Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Jana Goes Wild
The highly acclaimed author of Accidentally Engaged delivers a delightful rom-com of one woman trying to shed her perfect image at a destination wedding with hilarious—and moving—results, perfect for fans of Abby Jimenez and Jasmine Guillory.
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in—everyone always sees her as too aloof, too cool, too perfect. The one time she stepped out of her comfort zone she ended up with a broken heart and a baby on the way. Aaaand lesson learned. Now she’s a bridesmaid for a destination wedding in Serengeti National Park, and almost everyone she knows will be there. Her five-year-old daughter. Her mom. Her friends. Even her potential new boss. And of course (because who doesn’t love surprises!) her gorgeous-but-not-to-be-trusted ex.
Fortunately, Anil Malek is a great dad, even if Jana hasn’t quite forgiven him for lying to her all those years ago. Determined to show he has no effect on her whatsoever, she and the bridesmaids concoct a go-wild list to get Jana through the week. Sing karaoke? Sure. Perform their high school dance routine in front of strangers? Okay. But the more she lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to Anil. And Jana soon realizes it’s one thing to walk on the wild side . . . and quite another to fall for her ex all over again.
"An absolute delight from start to finish, this delicious enemies-to-lovers romance sees an independent and driven heroine and an equally ambitious hero take a journey to love that is unpredictable and filled with hilarity, a dash of sweetness, and a touch of steam."
—Library Journal, starred review, on Kamila Knows Best
"A sweet, slow-burn story about a woman who finds herself before finding love."—Kirkus on Kamila Knows Best
"An endearing cast led by a Bollywood-loving hero and a fashionista heroine set Heron’s retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma apart from the pack. Both Austenites and movie fans who fondly remember Clueless will be delighted."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Kamila Knows Best
“Reena and Nadim have electric chemistry, buoyed by Heron's crackling banter. But it's their tenderness, for each other and the food they adore, that lends the comedy some beautiful heft. ... Accidentally Engaged is voraciously readable…fresh, warm, soft in all the right places…both its comedic and emotional moments sing. We dare readers not to devour it. Grade: A."—Entertainment Weekly