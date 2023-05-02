Jana Goes Wild

Description

The highly acclaimed author of Accidentally Engaged delivers a delightful rom-com of one woman trying to shed her perfect image at a destination wedding with hilarious—and moving—results, perfect for fans of Abby Jimenez and Jasmine Guillory.



Jana Suleiman has never really fit in—everyone always sees her as too aloof, too cool, too perfect. The one time she did let loose a little, she ended up with a baby. And while her daughter is the best thing that ever happened to her, now Jana knows better. No straying from her comfort zone, no letting emotions get the better of her—especially when it comes to co-parenting with Imani's father, Anil.



But Jana's self-control is going to be tested to the max when she and Anil are bridesmaid and groomsman in their friends' destination wedding in Tanzania, and the other bridesmaids convince her she needs a go-wild list to shake up her routine. Sing karaoke? Sure. Perform their high school dance routine in front of strangers? Okay. But the more Jana lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to Anil—whether it's watching him so tenderly care for Imani or sharing awe in the amazing African wildlife of the Serengeti. He betrayed her terribly once. Does she dare let him in again?