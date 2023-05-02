Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Jana Goes Wild
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The highly acclaimed author of Accidentally Engaged delivers a delightful rom-com of one woman trying to shed her perfect image at a destination wedding with hilarious—and moving—results, perfect for fans of Abby Jimenez and Jasmine Guillory.
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in—everyone always sees her as too aloof, too cool, too perfect. The one time she did let loose a little, she ended up with a baby. And while her daughter is the best thing that ever happened to her, now Jana knows better. No straying from her comfort zone, no letting emotions get the better of her—especially when it comes to co-parenting with Imani's father, Anil.
But Jana's self-control is going to be tested to the max when she and Anil are bridesmaid and groomsman in their friends' destination wedding in Tanzania, and the other bridesmaids convince her she needs a go-wild list to shake up her routine. Sing karaoke? Sure. Perform their high school dance routine in front of strangers? Okay. But the more Jana lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to Anil—whether it's watching him so tenderly care for Imani or sharing awe in the amazing African wildlife of the Serengeti. He betrayed her terribly once. Does she dare let him in again?
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in—everyone always sees her as too aloof, too cool, too perfect. The one time she did let loose a little, she ended up with a baby. And while her daughter is the best thing that ever happened to her, now Jana knows better. No straying from her comfort zone, no letting emotions get the better of her—especially when it comes to co-parenting with Imani's father, Anil.
But Jana's self-control is going to be tested to the max when she and Anil are bridesmaid and groomsman in their friends' destination wedding in Tanzania, and the other bridesmaids convince her she needs a go-wild list to shake up her routine. Sing karaoke? Sure. Perform their high school dance routine in front of strangers? Okay. But the more Jana lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to Anil—whether it's watching him so tenderly care for Imani or sharing awe in the amazing African wildlife of the Serengeti. He betrayed her terribly once. Does she dare let him in again?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"A sweet, slow-burn story about a woman who finds herself before finding love."—Kirkus on Kamila Knows Best
"An endearing cast led by a Bollywood-loving hero and a fashionista heroine set Heron’s retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma apart from the pack. Both Austenites and movie fans who fondly remember Clueless will be delighted."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Kamila Knows Best
"An absolute delight from start to finish, this delicious enemies-to-lovers romance sees an independent and driven heroine and an equally ambitious hero take a journey to love that is unpredictable and filled with hilarity, a dash of sweetness, and a touch of steam."
—Library Journal, starred review, on Kamila Knows Best
“Reena and Nadim have electric chemistry, buoyed by Heron's crackling banter. But it's their tenderness, for each other and the food they adore, that lends the comedy some beautiful heft. ... Accidentally Engaged is voraciously readable…fresh, warm, soft in all the right places…both its comedic and emotional moments sing. We dare readers not to devour it. Grade: A."—Entertainment Weekly