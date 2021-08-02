Perfectly Imperfect Mira

For fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and The Book of Mistakes comes a sweet story that embraces our messy imperfections.



Mira wants to be perfect at everything she tries. Everyone around her is good at something, but Mira's not sure if she'll ever find a thing of her own.



One day, Mira decides to try . . . and because of that one simple act, everything changes. With a stumble, a wobble, and a humongous flop or two, will Mira learn to find the beauty in her imperfections?



Faith Pray's inspiring words and whimsical illustrations will encourage all of us to never be afraid of the second, third, or fiftieth try.

