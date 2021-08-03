Faith Pray
Faith Pray is the author-illustrator of The Starkeeper. She comes from a family of talented children's book creators, but her extraordinary talents for capturing light and shadow and conveying emotion and story through line work, are all her own. She likes to make at least two perfectly imperfect tries at something every day. Faith lives with her husband and children plus two cats in the Pacific Northwest.Read More
By the Author
Perfectly Imperfect Mira
For fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and The Book of Mistakes comes a sweet story that embraces our messy imperfections.Mira wants to be perfect…