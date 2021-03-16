DATE SMARTER, MAKE BETTER DECISIONS IN LOVE, AND ACHIEVE THE RELATIONSHIP YOU DESERVE… IT ALL STARTS WITH NOT SETTLING!

By day, Faith Jenkins is the host of the nationally syndicated TV show Divorce Court; by night, she’s a happily married newlywed who navigated the dating streets for years before learning how to attract the love of her dreams. When she turned 35 without a wedding ring in sight, like most women, she started getting tons of questions about not being married. But she made a decision: I. Will. Not. Settle.

As an attorney and arbitrator, Faith has presided over hundreds of cases, and has helped couples avoid and resolve a wealth of drama. And she’s seen it all! In Sis, Don’t Settle, she’s gathered an arsenal of love, wisdom and advice for women on how to play it smart.

Modern culture would have women believe they can’t have it all—and be smart, successful, strong women with authentic love to boot. Wrong. Told in her signature style—sometimes salty and sometimes sweet—Faith provides real solutions that will teach you how to thrive in relationships while avoiding common missteps and pitfalls. She delivers it straight, with no chaser, to show us how to level up, and reminds us, “how you live single will set the tone for your success in marriage, if that’s your goal.”

Smart, illuminating, and, often laugh-out-loud funny, Sis, Don’t Settle is the essential playbook that will help you build your confidence, generate better results in love, and land a high-value relationship once and for all. You’ll find tips on topics like:

• Strong Independent Women…and the Men Who Love Them

• What’s Worse than a Bad Relationship? Overextending Your Stay in One

• Becoming the Right Person to Attract the Right Person

• How to Release Trash Subconscious Beliefs that Keep You Settling

• And much more!

Whether you’re single, divorced, or happily un-entangled, Sis, Don’t Settle reveals the direction and guidance you need to navigate love and take back your power.

FAITH JENKINS is the new host of Divorce Court. She is also the host of a new true crime show on Oxygen. Previously, she was the host of Judge Faith and has been litigating cases for over 15 years. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore, and their dog, Cooper.