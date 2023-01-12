Free shipping on orders $35+

Jokelopedia
Jokelopedia

The Biggest, Best, Silliest, Dumbest Joke Book Ever!

by Eva Blank

by Alison Benjamin

by Rosanne Green

by Ilana Weitzman

Illustrated by Mike Wright

by Lisa Sparks

On Sale

Apr 23, 2013

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761176848

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Humor / Jokes & Riddles

Description

It’s the mother of all kids’ joke books—an all-encompassing, gut-busting, and bestselling collection of more than 1,700 jokes, tongue-twisters, riddles, and puns for all occasions.

Here are 61 elephant jokes, including: What did the elephant say when he walked into the post office? / Ouch! Dozens of knock-knock jokes, like: Knock-knock. / Who’s there? / Doris. / Doris who? / Doris locked. That’s why I knocked! Plus teacher jokes and creature jokes, doctor jokes and robber jokes, food jokes, gross jokes, why-did-the-chicken-cross-the-road jokes, and name-game jokes: What do you call a man in a tiger’s cage? / Claude.

And for all aspiring comedians, there are joke-telling pointers and tips, funny facts, and spotlights on comic TV shows, books, and actors, from Steve Carell to Tina Fey to SpongeBob Squarepants. It’s the ultimate gift for the incurable jokester.

 

