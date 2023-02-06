Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Death and Life of Benny Brooks
The Death and Life of Benny Brooks

Sort of a Memoir

by Ethan Long

Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668632543

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Adolescence & Coming Of Age

Description

An award-winning children’s book creator grapples with the darker undercurrents of his childhood in this poignant and honest illustrated memoir, for readers of Fun Home and The List of Things That Will Not Change.

Benny's life is slowly dismantling. His parents are newly divorced, his mom chooses to move away, and Benny and his brother and sister are left with their chain-smoking dad, who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer. Benny is lonely, anxious, and very angry. He can't sleep at night and spends his days trying to survive fifth grade. 

Writing from a personal place, award-winning creator Ethan Long sheds light on the challenges of growing up amidst family turmoil in this bighearted story that brims with hope, and at times, even laughter. 

What's Inside

