Chamelia and the New Kid in Class

Chamelia is a chameleon who loves to stand out in a crowd. She’s always the star of the show, especially at school. But when a new kid in class becomes the center of attention, Chamelia feels left out. Can she figure out how to beat her competition? Or will she learn to share the spotlight and make a new best friend?

Join the fabulous Chamelia in this funny and charming story about friendship, school, and the true meaning of being a star!

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Reptiles & Amphibians

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104275

Edition: Unabridged

