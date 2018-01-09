Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

FEMINASTY

From the wickedly famous and feminist creator and host of the "Throwing Shade" podcast, a collection of hilarious personal essays and political commentary perfect for fans of Lindy West and Roxane Gay.

 


Since women earned the right to vote a little under one hundred years ago, our progress hasn't been the Olympic sprint toward gender equality first wave feminists hoped for, but more of a slow, elderly mall walk (with frequent stops to Cinnabon) over the four hundred million hurdles we still face. Some of these obstacles are obvious-unequal pay, under-representation in government, reproductive restrictions, lack of floor-length mirrors in hotel rooms. But a lot of them are harder to identify. They're the white noise of oppression that we've accepted as lady business as usual, and the patriarchy wants to keep it that way.

 

Erin Gibson has a singular goal-to create a utopian future where women are recognized as humans. In FEMINASTY-titled after her nickname on the hit podcast "Throwing Shade"-she has written a collection of make-you-laugh-until-you-cry essays that expose the hidden rules that make life as a woman unnecessarily hard and deconstructs them in a way that's bold, provocative and hilarious.

 

Whether it's shaming women for having their periods, allowing them into STEM fields but never treating them like they truly belong, or dictating strict rules for how they should dress in every situation, Erin breaks down the organized chaos of old fashioned sexism, intentional and otherwise, that systemically keeps women down.

Meet The Author: Erin Gibson

Emmy-nominated Southern loudmouth Erin Gibson is an expert at mixing social commentary, political satire, and vagina jokes into neat little comedy packages. Based in Los Angeles, she’s one half of the Throwing Shade empire, which includes an award winning political absurdist comedy podcast, international live touring show, the Funny or Die web series and a TV Land late night show. She developed her social commentary chops as the host of “Modern Lady” and sharpened them writing and directing political sketches for Funny or Die, where you’ve seen her impersonate terrible women like Michele Bachmann, Megyn Kelly, Michelle Duggar and Ivanka Trump. She also created the long running Emmy-nominated “Gay of Thrones” starring her real-life hair stylist, Jonathan Van Ness. Feminasty is her debut book of comedic essays.
Feminasty

The Complicated Woman's Guide to Surviving the Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself to Death

by

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Essays

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781455571888

