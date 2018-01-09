Emmy-nominated Southern loudmouth Erin Gibson is an expert at mixing social commentary, political satire, and vagina jokes into neat little comedy packages. Based in Los Angeles, she’s one half of the Throwing Shade empire, which includes an award winning political absurdist comedy podcast, international live touring show, the Funny or Die web series and a TV Land late night show. She developed her social commentary chops as the host of “Modern Lady” and sharpened them writing and directing political sketches for Funny or Die, where you’ve seen her impersonate terrible women like Michele Bachmann, Megyn Kelly, Michelle Duggar and Ivanka Trump. She also created the long running Emmy-nominated “Gay of Thrones” starring her real-life hair stylist, Jonathan Van Ness. Feminasty is her debut book of comedic essays.

