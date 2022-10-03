Description

From award-winning TV writer and card-carrying late bloomer Laura Belgray, a hilarious collection of “Wow, that’s personal” life lessons learned the hard (and embarrassing) way.



Ever feel stuck and behind in your life or career? Peppered with cutting insights on our confusing, self-helpy culture that calls waxing your nether parts “self care” and tells us to give our 110% but also to give zero f*cks, Tough Titties will leave you feeling better about, well, everything.



Laura Belgray’s painfully relatable coming-of-age stories include hate-following a 6th grade bully decades later on social media; being tragically uncool at Studio 54; moving home post-college to measure her self-worth in hookups with Upper West Side bartenders and make all her parents’ dreams come true—the bad ones; dating a sociopathic man-baby; proving herself in the early 90's at New York’s coolest magazine (as the world’s worst intern); falling for get-rich-quick schemes on the Internet… and, most of all, saying “tough titties” to the supposed-tos in life: driving a car, being on time, handing in your paperwork, learning to roast a chicken, and having kids.



Described by Laura’s own husband as “Loser Sex and the City,” Tough Titties gives you permission to be a dork, a user, a sometimes-unspiritual slacker, and, ultimately, 100% you. It’ll also have you snort-laughing in public and tapping whoever’s nearby to say, “Lemme read you one more part!” Which is annoying, but tough titties.



“Nobody makes me laugh like Laura Belgray. She’s got a one-of-a kind knack for taking the shame out of life’s most humiliating moments. Tough Titties is a hilarious, must-read permission slip to be 100% you.” — Marie Forleo, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Everything is Figureoutable