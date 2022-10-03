Laura Belgray

Laura Belgray is the founder of Talking Shrimp and co-creator of The Copy Cure with Marie Forleo. She has been featured in Fast Company, Money Magazine, Forbes, Vox, and Business Insider, and has written for Fandango, NBC, HBO, TBS, Nick at Nite, Nickelodeon, TV Land, FX, Nick Mom, VH1, TNT, Lifetime, Oxygen, the CW, and more. Belgray lives in New York.