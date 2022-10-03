Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Laura Belgray
Laura Belgray is the founder of Talking Shrimp and co-creator of The Copy Cure with Marie Forleo. She has been featured in Fast Company, Money Magazine, Forbes, Vox, and Business Insider, and has written for Fandango, NBC, HBO, TBS, Nick at Nite, Nickelodeon, TV Land, FX, Nick Mom, VH1, TNT, Lifetime, Oxygen, the CW, and more. Belgray lives in New York.Read More
Tough Titties
From award-winning TV writer and card-carrying late bloomer Laura Belgray, a hilarious collection of “Wow, that’s personal” life lessons learned the hard (and embarrassing) way.…