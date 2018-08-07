Get in the pink wine state of mind with Yes Way Rosé, the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with the blush beverage, from the creators of @yeswayrose!





Fresh, easygoing, and a little bit whimsical, rose is more than just a wine — it’s shorthand for an entire lifestyle. And nothing embodies the lighthearted joy of “drinking pink” more than the wine and lifestyle brand Yes Way Rosé.

Equal parts informative and celebratory, Yes Way Rosé is both a wine primer and a source of lifestyle inspiration. Readers will learn the ins and outs of rose production, as well as the major wine-making regions, before diving into food pairings, rose cocktails, and even rose-inspired astrology.From Rosé 101, tasting notes, and recipes, to tips on maintaining “rose vibes” and throwing an incredible soiree, Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir translate their vibrant, humorous, and well-informed passion for rose into an irresistible gift book. Overflowing with full-color photographs and cheeky illustrations, Yes Way Rosé is the perfect read for anyone who has ever fallen under the alluring spell of pink wine.