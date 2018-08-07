Yes Way Rosé

Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir are the founders and creative voices behind Yes Way Rose.
Erica Blumenthal, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, has worked as a fashion editor and writer at numerous publications, including Interview, JANE, and Spin. She also wrote the “Browsing” column for the New York Times prior to starting Yes Way Rose in 2013.
Nikki Huganir, also a graduate of FIT, has a background in graphic design. She has designed for fashion magazines, including JANE and T, the New York Times style magazine. Prior to starting Yes Way Rose she worked as an art director for fashion retail brands.