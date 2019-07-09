The story of the creation of the Los Angeles Dodgers–and the corruption, racism, and misguided idealism that made it possible.



Dodger Stadium is an American icon. The oldest ballpark west of the Mississippi–and the third oldest overall–it is a shrine to baseball and an essential feature of the Los Angeles cityscape.



Yet the story of how it was built has a dark side. To clear space for the stadium, the city tore down low-income, Hispanic-friendly housing, resulting in a dramatic confrontation between the County Sheriff and the one family-the Arechigas- who refused to yield their home.



In Stealing Home, Eric Nusbaum-a fluent Spanish-speaker, Dodgers fan, and lifelong Angeleno-tells the stories of the people whose homes were destroyed, their conflict with the bureaucrats and money men of Los Angeles-notably Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley, and a well-intentioned activist named Frank Wilkinson- and shows how their lives were overrun by the wheel of history.



Stealing Home is a vibrant work of baseball and urban history, a story about how our ideals can betray us, and the people who pay the price when they do.



