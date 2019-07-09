Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eric Nusbaum
Eric Nusbaum is a writer and reporter in Los Angeles, and a former sports editor at VICE. In addition to VICE, his work on sports, history, and culture has appeared in ESPN the Magazine, Sports Illustrated,Outside, The Daily Beast, and Deadspin, and the Best American Sports Writing anthology. Eric was born and raised in L.A. He has spent many hours both attending games at Dodger Stadium, and sitting in traffic to reach those games. He has also lived and worked in Seattle and Mexico City.Read More
By the Author
Stealing Home
The story of the creation of the Los Angeles Dodgers--and the corruption, racism, and misguided idealism that made it possible.Dodger Stadium is an American icon.…