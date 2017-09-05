The ways through which women achieve sexual pleasure are often ignored, devalued, or misunderstood. MOAN tackles the ideas surrounding the sometimes elusive orgasm head on. Here is a look into the spectrum of desire. Of frustration. Of experiences that have left an impact. From the hilarious to the tragic, from the intellectual to the erotic, these essays will leave you feeling inspired and excited to embark on your own journey of sexual exploration and empower women to do what most of the time is hardest for us: asking for what we want and don’t in the bedroom and beyond.





What people are saying about it:





“ Prioritizing women’s pleasure is a critical part of our liberation. Not only is MOAN an intimate, educational and funny collection about orgasm and desire but it pushes the cultural conversation forward.”

–RASHIDA JONES, actress, writer, producer





“Koenig’s book is exactly what we need to break the absurd, toxic silence around female sexual pleasure.”

–PEGGY ORENSTEIN, bestselling author of Girls & Sex and Cinderella Ate My Daughter

