Emma Koenig is the creator of Fuck! I’m in My Twenties, a handwritten/illustrated tumblr which spawned a book and a guided journal published at Chronicle Books and a TV version developed at NBC. She was a cartoonist for The Times UK Sunday Times Magazine and has written for TV shows on ABC, Youtube Red, and Verizon go90. Her third book, Moan: Anonymous Essays on Female Orgasm will be published by Grand Central Publishing in May 2018. She is repped by Writ Large and CAA.