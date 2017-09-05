Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Emma Koenig
Emma Koenig is the creator of Fuck! I’m in My Twenties, a handwritten/illustrated tumblr which spawned a book and a guided journal published at Chronicle Books and a TV version developed at NBC. She was a cartoonist for The Times UK Sunday Times Magazine and has written for TV shows on ABC, Youtube Red, and Verizon go90. Her third book, Moan: Anonymous Essays on Female Orgasm will be published by Grand Central Publishing in May 2018. She is repped by Writ Large and CAA.
By the Author
Moan
Imagine you could give an essay entitled "How to Make Me Come" to a past, present or future sex partner, free of judgment or repercussion.…