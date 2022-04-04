In this refreshingly honest book, the "Queen of Vibrators" and the "Orthodox Sex Guru" shares her easy, proven system to help women have a healthy, robust sex life.

Myth: Great sex comes naturally, and when it doesn’t, there is something wrong.

Fact: Sex is a gift that takes work. Like exercise or eating right, it also takes practice and know-how.



“Queen of Vibrators” Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus believes a healthy, robust, fulfilling sex life is a right for all women. And after twenty years as a sex therapist, Dr. Bat Sheva knows that there’s more to sex than lingerie and beach vacations. Satisfaction Guaranteed is the first book that helps you identify and analyze for yourself what factors are affecting your sex life. Using Dr. Bat Sheva’s revolutionary Sex Points Assessment, you can pinpoint what’s keeping you from the great sex you deserve by looking at where you’re scoring low in four key areas: pain, arousal, libido, and orgasm. And then she’ll help you get points back in each of those areas!



Your sex life is complex, unique to you, and affected by psychological, medical, and emotional variables. If you think that a diminished sex drive is natural, pain is expected, and no orgasms is no problem—prepare to have your world rocked.



Covering everything from how to choose a vibrator to recapturing orgasms, understanding hormones, to rekindling lust, embracing taboo fantasies, and parsing complicated relationships, to what sex really means (hint: it's not just intercourse), Satisfaction Guaranteed is a comprehensive, revelatory, I-didn’t-know-it-could-be-this-good guide for every woman, at every age, in every situation.



A Fun, Healthy, Fulfilling Sex Life is Your Right!

And Satisfaction Guaranteed will get you there.