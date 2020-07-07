Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus
Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus is founder and director of Maze Women’s Sexual Health, the largest independent women’s sexual health center in the country. For twenty years, she personally has developed and overseen the treatment of thousands of women ages 18-81. Dr. Marcus’ professional work has been profiled in numerous publications, including the New York Times Magazine and Lenny Letter. She has also been a guest on MSNBC.
Dr. Marcus is a Licensed Clinical Social worker, with a master’s in public health, a master’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in Jewish studies and a PhD in Human Sexuality. Her dissertation on women and vibrator use was published in a peer review journal and has been cited in several books and articles.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sex Points
The "Queen of Vibrators" and the "Orthodox Sex Guru" shares her easy, proven system to help women have a healthy, robust sex life. Dr. Bat…