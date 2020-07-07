Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus is founder and director of Maze Women’s Sexual Health, the largest independent women’s sexual health center in the country. For twenty years, she personally has developed and overseen the treatment of thousands of women ages 18-81. Dr. Marcus’ professional work has been profiled in numerous publications, including the New York Times Magazine and Lenny Letter. She has also been a guest on MSNBC.





Dr. Marcus is a Licensed Clinical Social worker, with a master’s in public health, a master’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in Jewish studies and a PhD in Human Sexuality. Her dissertation on women and vibrator use was published in a peer review journal and has been cited in several books and articles.