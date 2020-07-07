The “Queen of Vibrators” and the “Orthodox Sex Guru” shares her easy, proven system to help women have a healthy, robust sex life.

Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus believes a healthy, fulfilling sex life is a right for all women. But many women don’t quite believe that themselves; they think that a diminished sex drive is natural, pain during sex is to be expected, and no orgasms?…well, too bad! As a veteran sex therapist, Dr. Marcus has seen everything and knows firsthand that all that is rubbish.





Most of the books you find on how to have a good sex life focus on emotional intimacy and behavior–or, like the Cosmo quizzes say, sexy lingerie and a beach vacation. But there’s more to it than that. For most women, while there are relationship and emotional components that are critical to a healthy sex life, there is also a hefty physiological or medical component driving their desire. And until you know what’s really going on, all the lingerie and sexy couples’ time won’t really help. Your sex life is complex, made up many different aspects of your life; these variables shift and change over time–and all the variables need to work together to make your sex life work.





Sex Points is the first book that helps women and identify analyze for themselves what factors are affecting their sex life and then gives a wide variety of ways to approach different problems. The book breaks down these variables in an easy-to-use system–one that uses a threshold of 100 points for a healthy sex life. Divided into four key areas–pain, arousal, libido, and orgasm–each variable has its own point value. The Sex Points Assessment helps you determine exactly what is keeping you from having a great sex life-where you are missing points. Specific chapters address the issues with practical suggestions. Whatever it is, the points system gives you a concrete picture of your situation and then gives you the tools to fix it.





Covering everything from how to choose a vibrator to recapturing orgasms, to rekindling lust, embracing taboo fantasies, and parsing complicated relationships, to what sex really means (hint: it’s not just intercourse!), Sex Points is a revelatory guide to ensure women get the rich sex life they deserve.