The Pull of the Stars
A Novel
Dublin, 1918: three days in a maternity ward at the height of the Great Flu. A small world of work, risk, death, and unlooked-for love, by the bestselling author of The Wonder and ROOMRead More
In an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease, Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have fallen sick are quarantined into a separate ward to keep the plague at bay. Into Julia’s regimented world step two outsiders — a woman doctor who is a rumored Rebel, and a teenage girl, Bridie, procured by the nuns from their orphanage as an extra set of hands. At first this Bridie seems unschooled in life — she makes up a bed with only the rubber mat, and savors the weak tea and barely edible porridge from the hospital kitchen. But in the intensity of this ward, over three brutal days, Julia and the women come together in unexpected ways. In the darkness, in the despair, as people die quickly and cruelly from the capricious disease without a known cure, they shepherd new life. Women give birth, and these tough, remarkable women do the jobs they have to do with tenderness and humanity.
Hardcover
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Akin: A Novel
"Soul stirring."—O Magazine
"We are never too old, Donoghue reminds us, to emerge from our childish dusks. What begins as a larky story of unlikely male bonding turns into an off-center but far richer novel about the unheralded, imperfect heroism of two women -- Michael's incarcerated mother and Noah's long deceased one -- and the way we preserve the past and prepare for the future."—Megan O'Grady, The New York Times Book Review
"Continuously charming."—Ron Charles, Washington Post Book World
"In Donoghue's sure hands, both Noah and his snarky charge are immediately distinctive, their voices clear...It would be a stretch to say these two loners redeem each other, but cast together, they do at least learn to reach out. By their flight back to their new, shared home, they've touched the reader as well."—Boston Globe
"As always, Donoghue's quite poignant on the idea of home -- as both a place and a person. Though Michael and Noah are alien to each other, Noah reflects, they were, 'in an odd way, akin.'"—Seattle Times
"Akin turns unabashedly sentimental, but only a stone wouldn't be moved by its final pages."—Heller McAlpin, Barnes and Noble Review
"AKIN's strength lies in Donoghue's richly drawn characters. Oh, and don't be surprised if you finish this book and immediately start researching flights to Nice."—Yahoo Lifestyle and PureWow
Praise for The Wonder
"Fascinating. . . . Like "The Turn of the Screw," the novel opens irresistibly, when a young woman with a troubled past gets an enigmatic posting in a remote place. . . . Heartbreaking and transcendent and almost religious in itself."
--- Sarah Lyall, New York Times
"Exquisite . . . a tight, intense drama. . . . Anna may or may not be a genuine 'living marvel,' but The Wonder certainly is"
--- Maureen Corrigan, The Washington Post
"A fine, fact-based historical novel, an old-school page turner. . . . Donoghue has written, with crackling intensity, about [spirituality's] power to destroy."
--- Stephen King, New York Times Book Review
