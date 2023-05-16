In memory of my beloved father, Howard George Paster, the one true grown-up.

Foreword

Had you told me about the tidal wave of interest that would burst forth from packing my 900-square-foot apartment in Brooklyn with 26 eager food swappers, I might have laughed. Had you shown me that an event that began with a Twitter exchange then blossomed into plans for a low-key swap party while sipping drinks with Meg at Roberta's in Bushwick would become a worldwide movement, I'd have laughed again and asked if you wanted to trade me for some marmalade. That very first BK Swappers was rooted in the blossoming DIY food scene of 2010; friends, friends of friends, and even strangers flocked to bring the sharing economy back to food as we knew it. We moved the furniture out of the living room, set up a tea station in the kitchen, popped open the snacks and samples, and had a wonderful time sharing and swapping in the neighborly and communal fashion that I was so hungry for living in a big impersonal city.

Trading food is as old as agriculture, animal husbandry, and communities themselves. Bartering, specialization, and gatherings surrounding food are at the core of human civilization. A modern forum for allowing people to bring what they have and swap items one for one with each other connects us not only with each other, but also with the ingenuity (and necessity) of our ancestors. Modern food swapping allows us to share with each other in the midst of a capitalism-centered economy.

Many of our swappers in Austin, where I returned at the end of 2010, have launched food businesses and now sell their wares, but their roots in the swap run deep. There's something amazing about not attaching monetary value to everything we do. By valuing the products we create in our home kitchens and acknowledging the inherent value in taking time to make items from scratch, we begin to feel more connected to a larger sharing economy. Those foods are consumed with the knowledge that someone put special care into them, someone you (now) know did work that you did not have to do yourself in order to eat a homemade item.

As I traveled across the country in 2011, touring for my first book, Hip Girl's Guide to Homemaking, I was delighted to receive invites from all the new food swaps that were popping up. I attended swaps in Portland; Los Angeles; upstate New York; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Coventry, Connecticut; Bellingham, Washington; and many others. At each swap, though they differed in size, set-up, and city-related mores, the same people were drawn to this grand sharing event. The people who attend food swaps are seeking the community that is supposed to surround food.

Fast forward to now, with many of our founding swaps at or approaching their five-year birthdays, when my good friend and co-creator of Food Swap Network, Emily Han, admits new swaps weekly to the network. Swaps are taking place in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Canada, and of course all over the United States. As you explore these pages, open your mind and your pantry to the community connectivity and deliciousness in store from simply swapping.

Kate Payne

Author of The Hip Girl's Guide to Homemaking

Cofounder of the Food Swap Network

Introduction

While the idea of trading food is as old as agriculture itself — if one neighbor had a cow and the other neighbor had chickens, trading milk for eggs just made good sense — how did this ancient form of commerce get revived in the twenty-first century?

Kate Payne and Megan Paska unwittingly launched modern food swapping in 2010, at the intersection of the artisanal, DIY food movement and social media. At the time, Kate, the author of the popular blog and book The Hip Girl's Guide to Homemaking, lived in a 600-square-foot Brooklyn apartment and was obsessed with making marmalade. Running out of room for all her jars, Kate mentioned on Twitter that she would be willing to trade some of her stash for other homemade foods. Megan Paska, who blogs at Farmer Meg's Digest and has written a book on urban beekeeping, was also living in Brooklyn, where she kept backyard chickens and maintained a rooftop beehive.

Megan responded to Kate's Tweet about trading marmalade, which led to an email exchange and then a meeting at a local restaurant where Megan swapped honey and eggs for Kate's marmalade. At that meeting, Megan mentioned how much fun it would be to have a larger exchange; they both knew plenty of others just like them in Brooklyn making and producing their own food. And thus the food swap movement was born.

Kate and Megan hosted the first group food swap in March 2010 in Kate's small apartment. They set up tables for sampling and swapping, and served snacks and tea. About two dozen people came. Megan came up with the idea for swap sheets, which have been a staple of food swaps ever since, as a way to organize the actual swapping. (For that first swap, Kate and Megan hand-wrote the swap cards as people were arriving.) Everyone had so much fun that Kate and Megan knew it had to become a regular thing. They began hosting food swaps under the guise of BK Swappers every other month.

A Growing Trend

BK Swappers quickly attracted media attention, and when homemade food enthusiasts in other cities learned about the concept of swapping food, they wanted in. Portland, Oregon, was the second city to have its own food swap in late 2010, followed shortly by Minneapolis. (The Minneapolis swap, MPLS Swappers, was shut down by the local health authorities in 2011 after less than one year of operation.) The online television show and blog about food and sustainable living, Cooking Up a Story, created a video about the first event held by the Portland food swap group, PDX Swappers, which brought the concept of food swapping to an even broader audience.

That video inspired Los Angeles–based food writer Emily Han to start the LA Food Swap in spring of 2011. By this time, Kate Payne had moved to Austin, Texas, where she promptly started another food swap, ATX Swappers. That brought the number of official food swaps to five.

In March 2011, an article about BK Swappers appeared in the New York Times. After that, the food swap movement began attracting widespread national attention. Kate, Megan, and Emily were inundated with emails and calls from people wanting to start food swaps in their own cities, something all of the original food swap organizers enthusiastically encouraged. Kate created a private Facebook group for organizers to share tips and best practices. Busy promoting her first book, Kate realized that it would be far more efficient to consolidate all of the food swap organizers' knowledge and expertise in one place than it was for her and the others to constantly answer individual queries. Shortly thereafter, in June 2011, Kate and Emily happened to be in Seattle at the same time and got together to discuss the future of food swapping. That meeting became the foundation of the Food Swap Network.

Kate and Emily created an advisory board that included Kim Christensen and Mandy Ellerton from the Minneapolis food swap, Bethany Rydmark from the Portland group, and Megan Paska as cofounder of BK Swappers. Together they began creating a website for the Food Swap Network. It took months to get the website off the ground, with Kate and Emily paying for the costs out of their own pockets. The group even launched a community fund-raiser to help pay for a graphic designer to create a logo.

In the fall of 2011, FoodSwapNetwork.com was launched. Food swaps all over the world — by this time, Apples for Eggs had started in the United Kingdom — could submit their information to be listed as part of the Food Swap Network. For food swap organizers, the site was a great way to spread the word about their group. People wanting to join a food swap could search the Food Swap Network's listings for a swap in their area.

And if they did not find one, the Food Swap Network had tips and resources for people wanting to start their own swaps. These resources included a swap tool kit, tip sheets on how to host and how to attend a swap, what to do on the day of a swap, sample swap sheets to download, and answers to other frequently asked questions. With these resources now available for everyone to access, it was easier than ever for cities to get their own food swaps. In just over a year, food swapping had become a bona fide national trend.

The Chicago Food Swap

When I started the Chicago Food Swap in late 2011, I had no idea that it would change my life. My interest in starting a food swap was purely selfish: I had a basement full of jams, chutneys, and pickles that I had spent my whole summer canning, much to the bewilderment of my husband and two young children. We had more jams and pickles than any one family could possibly eat — a fact that my husband pointed out every time I returned from the farmers' market with yet another flat of berries or half-bushel of green beans.

The idea that I could trade jam and pickles for homemade foods that my family would want to eat was revelatory — it's hard to make a whole meal out of condiments. A food swap would be a way to justify my obsession with canning, to show off my beautiful homemade creations, and to meet other people who were equally obsessed with DIY kitchen projects. Little did I know that the Chicago Food Swap would become my new passion and help launch my culinary career.

In September 2011, I read a post on my friend Marisa McClellan's award-winning canning blog Food in Jars about the first-ever Philly Food Swappers event. Although the food swap movement was well underway at that point, this was my first introduction to the concept. I was enchanted by Marisa's description of the varied offerings at the Philadelphia event, which ranged from the typical (jams, granola, salsa) to the exotic (horseradish-infused vodka, customized tea blends) and of how she traded jam for pumpkin bread and a bacon-chive cheese spread.

I was desperate to participate in such an event. Yet much to my astonishment, there was no Chicago-based food swap. My only option for participating in an event of this kind, it seemed, was to start one myself. But I was more than a little intimidated by the prospect. Marisa had started the Philly Food Swappers with three other food-obsessed friends, and she encouraged me to find some partners, particularly other bloggers, both to help share the work and to help spread the word about the swap. I reached out to several, including my neighbor and friend Vanessa Druckman, author of the popular Chefdruck Musings blog. Despite the fact that Vanessa had given birth to her fourth child only a few months before, she and I began meeting to discuss how to get the Chicago Food Swap off the ground.

Finding a Spot

The biggest challenges in starting a new food swap are typically finding a location and finding participants. This was certainly true for the Chicago Food Swap. As bloggers, Vanessa and I felt confident that we could spread the word about the Chicago Food Swap when the time came, but finding a location was more difficult. Because we didn't plan to charge admission (see To Fee or Not to Fee, page 64), we needed a location that we could use without paying any rental fees. As we would already be out of pocket for expenses such as printing, name tags, and other supplies, we wanted to minimize our financial burden.

We initially explored noncommercial sites such as church basements, libraries, and community centers, which food swap founders in other areas had recommended. But none of these options worked for us, either because they charged a fee or because they were squeamish about events with food, particularly home-cooked food that was not subject to any inspections or prepared in a licensed facility. (This may not be true in your area, and anyone interested in starting a food swap should certainly explore these kinds of sites.)

It occurred to me that we needed a location that (a) would derive some benefit, other than a straight rental fee, by hosting our event and (b) shared our interest in, and passion for, handmade goods. In that spirit, I identified a store in a nearby town that billed itself as an "alternative craft boutique." Pretty Little Things in Forest Park, Illinois — which has since closed its doors — sold only handmade items, ranging from clothes to notecards. I thought that the owners of such a store might appreciate the philosophy of a food swap, which is all about showcasing homemade foods. And because Pretty Little Things did not sell any food items, a food swap would not be taking money out of the store's pocket.

Lastly, I thought that a small, independent store might be grateful for an opportunity to bring people through its door. I dashed off an email to the owners explaining what a food swap was and asking if they might be willing to host one. To my surprise and delight, they were very interested, and furthermore, they had a large, empty basement that would be perfect for such an event.

Vanessa and I met with the owners of Pretty Little Things in the late fall of 2011. We discussed how the event would work and figured out a mutually convenient date for the first swap. We chose a Sunday afternoon because the shop closed early on Sundays. (As it has turned out, this somewhat haphazard choice established a pattern: almost all of our succeeding swaps have been on Sunday afternoons. It seems to be a good time for many host sites: either they are closed or, if they are open, it is a slow time.) Once we had a location and a date, our next task was publicity.

Spreading the Word

One of the charming things about food swaps is that they are in-person events that are inevitably organized on the Internet and social media. Vanessa quickly created a basic website for the Chicago Food Swap, while I created a Facebook page. We pressed our own blogs and social media networks into service to help spread the word. We used Eventbrite — a ticketing website that doesn't charge the organizers for free events — to register people and borrowed heavily from descriptions of other food swaps for our event. Being fairly social-media-savvy to begin with was one of the keys to our success in getting the Chicago Food Swap off the ground.

The Chicago Food Swap started small, as do most new food swaps. Despite all of our efforts, we had only a dozen people at the first exchange, and most of those were people we knew. But that was enough to make me want to do it again. I managed to trade a few jars of jam and pickles for delicious cookies, bread, and a drink syrup — none of which I would have made on my own. Moreover, people admired my jars and coveted them. Having spent the past few years alone in my kitchen mastering the art of water-bath canning, it was thrilling to get some recognition for my efforts from people outside my own family. Everyone else seemed to have a great time as well, and Vanessa and I were gung ho to do it again in a few months.

The second swap attracted about 20 participants. That was enough to give it a real swap feel — not everyone could swap with everyone else, and some items were in much higher demand than others. Also, there was a greater variety of items. Instead of mostly baked goods, as was the case with the first swap, there were more savory and shelf-stable items. Everyone had a great time and came away inspired. Several of the participants in the second swap were also bloggers, and they wrote about their experiences on their sites. The presence of bloggers at Chicago Food Swap events from that second swap on has been one of the factors that enabled us to grow into such a large community.

Growing Up

For the next year, Vanessa and I held swaps every other month at sites around the Chicago area. Those events ranged in size from 30 to 50 people, depending on the location. The August 2012 swap, which featured an appearance from Marisa McClellan, in town to promote her first cookbook, titled Food in Jars after her blog, was particularly popular. By late 2012, our swaps were filling up, sometimes within days of registration opening, and long waiting lists began to form. Each event was a mix of returning swappers, some of whom had become quite religious about not missing an event, and newcomers.

When I had the chance, I always asked new participants how they heard about the Chicago Food Swap. Some had heard about it through word of mouth, blog posts, or friends; others had read about the larger food swap movement in the press and were intrigued. Fortunately for us, a Google search for "Chicago food swap" or "food swap Chicago" led these folks right to our virtual door.

A strategic partnership with one of the darlings of the Chicago artisanal food scene, a chocolate company called Katherine Anne Confections, elevated the profile of the Chicago Food Swap even further. Katherine Duncan, the owner of Katherine Anne Confections, heard about the Chicago Food Swap from a mutual friend. She had recently opened up her first storefront in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood. Katherine contacted me and Vanessa in early 2013 about the possibility of hosting a swap at her cozy shop. Although space was tight, Katherine made it work, even allowing us to use the kitchen area for people to set up their swap items.

Katherine's background made her especially keen to support the Chicago Food Swap. She never attended culinary school but began making truffles and caramels as a hobby and over time turned her passion into a thriving business. As a result, Katherine felt a kinship with the members of the Chicago Food Swap community. Some devoted swappers who dreamed of opening their own food businesses someday used the swap as a bit of a laboratory. Katherine was living proof that those dreams could come true.

Vanessa and I were thrilled that someone as well known in the Chicago food scene as Katherine Duncan wanted to host a swap. What we did not realize, although we certainly should have, was that our association would lead to even greater exposure. The week before the February swap, the Chicago edition of Tasting Table — a well-regarded online food publication — recommended the Chicago Food Swap as one of its foodie events for the weekend.

Tasting Table was our first press mention, and it exposed the Chicago Food Swap to a much wider audience. After a flurry of last-minute sign-ups, the shop was packed to the gills, and the room had a certain buzz and energy like we were all in the place to be for that afternoon, which was, in fact, Super Bowl Sunday. Although we did not know it at the time, that event was a turning point — after its success, the demand to attend a swap went through the roof.

The April swap, which had already been planned, was going to be small by necessity; the host site was a craft boutique called Local Goods Chicago. The number of people on the waiting list for that event was greater than the number of spots we had available. People who were not able to get a spot at the April swap, which included some of our regulars, complained about being shut out. They didn't want to wait two months to swap again, and we didn't want to let this momentum fizzle out.

Establishing an Ongoing Presence

