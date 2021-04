From esteemed author-illustrator Elly MacKay comes a magical fantasy tale about the importance of working as a team and being a good friend.



Mip and Pip are two fairies who live in a beautiful forest near a waterfall. One day, Mip has a brilliant idea to build a tree house and decides to make it into a contest: whoever can build the tallest tree house the fastest wins! Pip, who is much more thoughtful and a planner, reads about architecture and sketches out blueprints while Mip, the speedster, is already halfway done constructing her house. But when a powerful gust of wind threatens Mip’s tree house and Pip’s safety, the two friends must learn to appreciate each other’s talents to save the day-and to build the tallest tree house in the forest.