Nightblood
The explosive finale of the New York Times bestselling Frostblood Saga, perfect for fans of Three Dark Crowns, Red Queen, and A Court of Thorns and Roses.
Ruby’s world has changed more than she ever could have imagined. She’s in love with a powerful Frost King. She’s the heir to the Fire Throne. And she may be a Nightblood–the spawn of a vengeful deity hellbent on releasing an imprisoned army of shadowy wraiths. Once freed, these beasts will roam the earth, devouring the spirits of every last person until he or she is nothing but an empty husk.
Ruby is able to control the shadows to a degree, even hosting one in her own body. But will this tenuous connection–which threatens to consume her–be enough to hold the beasts back? With time running out, she must bring Frostbloods and Firebloods together to make a stand against an immortal foe more deadly than any she’s faced. And the price of peace may be her very life.
In this heart-pounding finale of Elly Blake’s gorgeously written and action-packed Frostblood Saga, the fate of Frostbloods, Firebloods, and all of humanity is at stake.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Nightblood:
"Romantic and thrilling."—Booklist
Praise for Fireblood:
"Brimming with new adventures, Ruby's story shimmers and expands.... A thrilling romp through an engrossing world. A sucker punch of escalating evil, sizzling romance, and a spitfire coming into her own."—Kirkus Reviews
"A satisfying sequel. The plot is well paced and engaging...fans of the series will not be disappointed."—School Library Journal
Praise for Frostblood:
"This series opener is perfect for fans of Victoria Aveyard's Red Queen and will delight those who love fantasy, adventure, and romance. A strong addition to any YA fantasy collection."—School Library Journal
"This enchanting and fast-paced debut lights up the page with magic, romance, and action, all of which is expertly interwoven throughout the text. Readers will be eagerly anticipating the next book in the series."—Booklist
"Ruby's a spitfire who faces her challenges with grit."—Kirkus Reviews
"This strong debut for Blake succeeds in laying down intriguing framework for the books to come."—Publishers Weekly