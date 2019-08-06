Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is Not a Drill LeatherLuxe® Journal
Journal
A manly journal for lists, notes, plans–and the occasional dad joke.
This is a perfect little journal for the men who work long hours, who put their heart and soul into building a home and a life for their families, who make a plan and work the plan, who stand strong, stay brave, and fight the odds.
Sketch out the bookcase you want to build, jot down the dimensions of landscaping, or save up the dad jokes you want to share. The lightly ruled pages are perfect for all your plans–and puns. Life is not a drill…it’s the real deal, and this manly little journal will help you enjoy the journey. The lay-flat binding, premium non-bleed paper, and small size make this journal convenient for all sorts of uses. Capture important memories. Record accomplishments. Or make a plan to correct a failure.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material features detailed burnishing to create a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.
FEATURES:
- LeatherLuxe® journal
- Acid-free paper and ink
- High-quality, non-bleed paper
- Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, and plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
- Perfect gift for Father’s Day, dad’s birthday, or just because
