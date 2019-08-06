This Is Not a Drill LeatherLuxe® Journal

A manly journal for lists, notes, plans–and the occasional dad joke.







FEATURES: LeatherLuxe® journal

Acid-free paper and ink

High-quality, non-bleed paper

Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, and plans

Presentation page for personalization

Ribbon marker

Rounded corners

Perfect gift for Father’s Day, dad’s birthday, or just because Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material features detailed burnishing to create a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.

Sketch out the bookcase you want to build, jot down the dimensions of landscaping, or save up the dad jokes you want to share. The lightly ruled pages are perfect for all your plans–and puns. Life is not a drill…it’s the real deal, and this manly little journal will help you enjoy the journey. The lay-flat binding, premium non-bleed paper, and small size make this journal convenient for all sorts of uses. Capture important memories. Record accomplishments. Or make a plan to correct a failure.