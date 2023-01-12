Free shipping on orders $35+

The Wildcrafted Cocktail
The Wildcrafted Cocktail

Make Your Own Foraged Syrups, Bitters, Infusions, and Garnishes; Includes Recipes for 45 One-of-a-Kind Mixed Drinks

by Ellen Zachos

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

On Sale

May 17, 2017

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612127439

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / General

Description

Meet the natural lovechild of the popular local-foods movement and craft cocktail scene. It’s here to show you just how easy it is to make delicious, one-of-a-kind mixed drinks with common flowers, berries, roots, and leaves that you can find along roadsides or in your backyard. Foraging expert Ellen Zachos gets the party started with recipes for more than 50 garnishes, syrups, infusions, juices, and bitters, including Quick Pickled Daylily Buds, Rose Hip Syrup, and Chanterelle-infused Rum. You’ll then incorporate your handcrafted components into 45 surprising and delightful cocktails, such as Stinger in the Rye, Don’t Sass Me, and Tree-tini. 

What's Inside

