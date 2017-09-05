Before Verity . . . there was Julie.





When fifteen-year-old Julia Beaufort-Stuart wakes up in the hospital, she knows the lazy summer break she’d imagined won’t be exactly what she anticipated. And once she returns to her grandfather’s estate, a bit banged up but alive, she begins to realize that her injury might not have been an accident. One of her family’s employees is missing, and he disappeared on the very same day she landed in the hospital.





Desperate to figure out what happened, she befriends Euan McEwen, the Scottish Traveller boy who found her when she was injured, and his standoffish sister, Ellen. As Julie grows closer to this family, she witnesses firsthand some of the prejudices they’ve grown used to-a stark contrast to her own upbringing-and finds herself exploring thrilling new experiences that have nothing to do with a missing-person investigation.





Her memory of that day returns to her in pieces, and when a body is discovered, her new friends are caught in the crosshairs of long-held biases about Travellers. Julie must get to the bottom of the mystery in order to keep them from being framed for the crime.





This exhilarating coming-of-age story, a prequel to the Printz Honor Book Code Name Verity, returns to a beloved character just before she first takes flight.





* “Each thread of this novel is exquisitely woven” –Publishers Weekly, starred review





* “Another ripping yarn from a brilliant author.” –Kirkus Reviews, starred review





* “A finely crafted book that brings one girl’s coming-of-age story to life” –Booklist, starred review





* “A must for Verity fans and a good read for those who enjoy mystery with a touch of romance.”

–School Library Journal, starred review





“The Pearl Thief stands alone as a diverting piece of historical fiction/mystery but takes on extra poignancy for those aware of Julie’s eventual fate.”

–Horn Book





* “Verity fans will find this irresistible and return to a reread of that title with this new backstory in mind, while fans of period drama . . . will appreciate this as an absorbing read that leads them inexorably to the next book.”

–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, starred review



“The rich details of the prewar time period, the intriguing history of Scottish river pearls, and the glimpse into the social dynamics between Scottish Travellers and the landed gentry of Scotland make for fascinating reading, but the real treat is reading another chapter in the story of Julie. Give this to fans of the first book, as well as historical fiction buffs.”

–VOYA