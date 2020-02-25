Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Pearl Thief
Before Verity . . . there was Julie.
When fifteen-year-old Julia Beaufort-Stuart wakes up in the hospital, she knows the lazy summer break she’d imagined won’t be exactly what she anticipated. And once she returns to her grandfather’s estate, a bit banged up but alive, she begins to realize that her injury might not have been an accident. One of her family’s employees is missing, and he disappeared on the very same day she landed in the hospital.
Desperate to figure out what happened, she befriends Euan McEwen, the Scottish Traveller boy who found her when she was injured, and his standoffish sister, Ellen. As Julie grows closer to this family, she witnesses firsthand some of the prejudices they’ve grown used to-a stark contrast to her own upbringing-and finds herself exploring thrilling new experiences that have nothing to do with a missing-person investigation.
Her memory of that day returns to her in pieces, and when a body is discovered, her new friends are caught in the crosshairs of long-held biases about Travellers. Julie must get to the bottom of the mystery in order to keep them from being framed for the crime.
This exhilarating coming-of-age story, a prequel to the Printz Honor Book Code Name Verity, returns to a beloved character just before she first takes flight.
Praise for The Pearl Thief
* “Each thread of this novel is exquisitely woven” –Publishers Weekly, starred review
* “Another ripping yarn from a brilliant author.” –Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* “A finely crafted book that brings one girl’s coming-of-age story to life” –Booklist, starred review
* “A must for Verity fans and a good read for those who enjoy mystery with a touch of romance.”
–School Library Journal, starred review
* “Verity fans will find this irresistible and return to a reread of that title with this new backstory in mind, while fans of period drama . . . will appreciate this as an absorbing read that leads them inexorably to the next book.”
–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, starred review
“The Pearl Thief stands alone as a diverting piece of historical fiction/mystery but takes on extra poignancy for those aware of Julie’s eventual fate.”
–Horn Book
“The rich details of the prewar time period, the intriguing history of Scottish river pearls, and the glimpse into the social dynamics between Scottish Travellers and the landed gentry of Scotland make for fascinating reading, but the real treat is reading another chapter in the story of Julie. Give this to fans of the first book, as well as historical fiction buffs.”
–VOYA
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "At once heartbreaking and hopeful, Rose Under Fire will stay with readers long after they have finished the last page."—VOYA, starred review
"Wein's second World War II adventure novel - the first, Code Name Verity, was highly praised last year - captures poignantly the fragility of hope and the balm forgiveness offers."—The New York Times
* "Readers will connect with Rose and be moved by her struggle to go forward, find her wings again, and fly."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Wein excels at weaving research seamlessly into narrative and has crafted another indelible story about friendship borne out of unimaginable adversity."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "[A]lthough the story's action follows [Code Name Verity]'s, it has its own, equally incandescent integrity. Rich in detail, from the small kindnesses of fellow prisoners to harrowing scenes of escape and the Nazi Doctors' Trial in Nuremburg, at the core of this novel is the resilience of human nature and the power of friendship and hope."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
Accolades
Schneider Family Book Award, Best Teen Book, 2014
Top Ten YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, 2014
New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2013
Kirkus Reviews Best Books of 2013
School Library Journal's Best Books of 2013
Publishers Weekly Best Children's Books of 2013
The Children's Book Review Best Young Adult Novels of 2013
NPR Best Books of 2013
BookPage Best Children's Books of 2013
Goodreads Choice for Best Young Adult Book of 2013 nominee
CILIP Carnegie Medal 2014 nominee
A Junior Library Guild Selection
2014 Tayshas List Selection
[London] Times Best Books of the Year
Costa Children's Book Award finalist
"The Pearl Thief stands alone as a diverting piece of historical fiction/mystery but takes on extra poignancy for those aware of Julie's eventual fate."—Horn Book
"The rich details of the prewar time period, the intriguing history of Scottish river pearls, and the glimpse into the social dynamics between Scottish Travellers and the landed gentry of Scotland make for fascinating reading, but the real treat is reading another chapter in the story of Julie. Give this to fans of the first book, as well as historical fiction buffs."—VOYA
* "Verity fans will find this irresistible and return to a reread of that title with this new backstory in mind, while fans of period drama . . . will appreciate this as an absorbing read that leads them inexorably to the next book."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
* "A finely crafted book that brings one girl's coming-of-age story to life"—Booklist, starred review
* "A must for Verity fans and a good read for those who enjoy mystery with a touch of romance."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Another ripping yarn from a brilliant author."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Each thread of this novel is exquisitely woven"—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR BLACK DOVE, WHITE RAVEN
* "Highly recommended for all libraries, especially where her previous titles have flown off the shelves."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Like Em and Teo's tangled history, Ethiopia's is an intricate crosshatch of tradition, progress, conflict, and rich heritage, and Wein gracefully pilots both piercing stories, highlighting the unique circumstances of Ethiopia in the 1930s and the ubiquitous experience of two teens trying to find their places in the world."—Booklist, starred review
* "Wein brings this fascinating period in history to life with several well-engineered plot twists, lots of high-flying, nail-biting tension, and meticulous research."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Wein does again what she did so beautifully in Code Name Verity (2012) and Rose Under Fire (2013): She plaits together the historical record, her passion for flying and ferociously vivid characters to create a heartbreaking adventure that grounds readers in the moment even as geopolitical complexity threatens to knock them off their feet. . . . Unforgettable."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"A fiendishly plotted mind game of a novel, the kind you have to read twice."—The New York Times
"I closed this book feeling I'd met real people I'd never forget. Code Name Verity's characters don't just stick with me-they haunt me. I just can't recommend this book enough."—Maggie Stiefvater, author of the New York Times best-selling Shiver trilogy, The Scorpion Races, and the Raven Cycle series
"It has been a while since I was so captivated by a character in YA fiction Code Name Verity is one of those rare things: an exciting-and affecting-female adventure story."—The Guardian
"The unforgettable Code Name Verity played with my mind, and then it ripped out my heart."—Nancy Werlin, New York Times best-selling author
"This astonishing tale of friendship and truth will take wing and soar into your heart."—Laurie Halse Anderson, New York Times best-selling author of Speak, Fever 1793 and Wintergirls
* "If you pick up this book, it will be some time before you put your dog-eared, tear-stained copy back down."—Booklist, starred review
*"A carefully researched, precisely written tour de force; unforgettable and wrenching."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
*"A riveting and often brutal tale of WWII action and espionage with a powerful friendship at its core. [an] expertly crafted adventure."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
*"This novel positively soars."—The Horn Book, starred review
*"[A] taut, riveting thriller. Readers will be left gasping for the finish, desperate to know how it ends."—School Library Journal, starred review
*"[An] innovative spy tale built to be savored."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
Accolades
2013 Michael L. Printz Award Honor Book
2013 YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults Top Ten
2013 Edgar Award Winner
New York Times best seller
New York Times Book Review Notable Children's Book of 2012
Kirkus Reviews Best Books of 2012
Publishers Weekly Best Books of 2012
School Library Journal's Best Books of the Year 2012
The Horn Book Magazine's Best Books of 2012
Booklist Books for Youth Editors' Choice: 2012
Library Journal's Best YA Books for Adults
BookPage Best Children's Books of 2012
The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books Blue Ribbons 2012
Chicago Public Library Best of the Best 2012
Young Adult Novels You'll Never Outgrow --part of National Public Radio's Best Books of 2012 series
A BookBrowse 2012 Favorite
2012 Cybils Award finalist
"Rose Under Fire is bound to soar into the promised land of young adult books read by actual adults-and deservedly so, because Wein's unself-consciously important story is timeless, ageless and triumphant."—The Los Angeles Times
* "In plot and character this story is consistently involving, a great, page-turning read; just as impressive is how subtly Wein brings a respectful, critical intelligence to her subject."—The Horn Book, starred review
